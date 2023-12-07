Free travel for women from Dec 9: Telangana cabinet

Hyderabad: Telangana finance minister D Sridhar Babu announced free travel for women in all RTC buses and the implementation of Rajiv Arogyasri health scheme from December 9.

The announcement was made during the cabinet meeting where two of the six guarantees were fulfilled as promised by the Congress party in its election manifesto

Further, the finance minister said that a paper on Telangana’s financial details from 2014 to 2023 would be released for transparency.

Also Read Revanth Reddy holds first cabinet meeting as Telangana CM

Chief minister Revanth Reddy is likely to hold a review meeting with the electricity department on December 8. The meeting will focus on ensuring uninterrupted power supply to farmers and the provision of 200 free units of electricity to all households.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister signed a file employing T Rajini, a postgraduate with disabilities, fulfilling his assurance made during the campaigning for the Telangana Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the swearing-in of Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) is scheduled for December 9.