Fresh 4.2-magnitude quake causes alarm in Venezuelan cities

Caracas: A fresh 4.2-magnitude earthquake hit near the Venezuelan cities of Caracas and La Guaira on Monday, June 29, causing alarm among local residents who were seen leaving buildings for open spaces, just days after two powerful tremors devastated the region.

According to a report by the official Venezuelan Foundation for Seismological Research, the tremor’s epicentre in the Caribbean Sea was located just 10 km off the coast of La Guaira state, the region worst hit by the 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes that occurred on Wednesday. The latest aftershock struck at approximately 9:30 am local time, sending shockwaves through the already jittery population.

Residents in Caracas, the capital, and the coastal city of La Guaira rushed out of their homes and workplaces as buildings swayed. Many were seen gathering in parks, plazas and other open spaces, fearing further structural collapses.

“We are terrified. We have not slept properly since Wednesday. Every tremor makes us run out,” said Maria Lopez, a resident of La Guaira, speaking to local media.

Despite the panic, authorities said no additional damage or casualties had been reported from Monday’s aftershock.

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“We have no reports of additional damage anywhere in the national territory,” Jorge Rodriguez, president of the National Assembly, said after the tremor. He urged citizens to remain calm and follow official instructions.

The aftershock comes as Venezuela continues to grapple with the aftermath of the twin earthquakes that struck on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Rodriguez confirmed that the death toll from those powerful quakes had risen to 1,450, with 774 buildings either completely collapsed or severely damaged. Rescue operations are still underway in several affected areas, with emergency teams working tirelessly to search for survivors trapped under rubble.

The government has declared a state of emergency in the worst-affected regions and has mobilised the armed forces to assist in relief and rehabilitation efforts. Shelters have been set up for displaced families, and medical teams are providing care to the injured.

However, the recent aftershock has compounded the anxiety and logistical challenges faced by rescue workers and affected communities alike.

Seismologists have warned that more aftershocks could occur in the coming days and weeks as the region’s geological activity continues to settle. The Venezuelan Foundation for Seismological Research is closely monitoring the situation and has urged the public to stay alert and follow safety protocols.

International aid has begun arriving in the country, with neighbouring nations and humanitarian organisations offering support. The United Nations has also pledged assistance, and assessment teams are on the ground to evaluate the scale of the disaster.

Local authorities have appealed to citizens to avoid damaged structures and to cooperate with rescue teams. The government has also set up hotlines for emergency assistance and has advised residents in coastal areas to move to higher ground as a precautionary measure against potential tsunamis.