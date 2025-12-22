From liquor to sand: Rachakonda police seizes over 20 crore contraband in 2025

Hyderabad: More than 1,800 cases were registered under various illegal acts in Rachakonda in 2025, with more than 3,400 arrests and recovery of approximately Rs 20 crore worth of contraband, according to recent data released by the Rachakonda police commissionerate on Monday, December 22.

Overall, 256 cases were detected under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), 656 cases under the Excise Act, 227 cases under the Gaming Act, 73 human trafficking cases, and 608 illegal sand mining cases.

Ganja, the highest seized substance

The report stated that under the NDPS Act, the Rachakonda police arrested 495 accused in Telangana, 172 in other states, and one from outside the country. Since last year, there has been a hike in drug-related cases, with 2024 recording 183 cases and 130 arrests.

Notably, the police seized drugs worth Rs 20.01 crore during their investigation, with ganja in the highest amount at 20.91 kilograms.

Below is the list of narcotic substances seized by the police in multiple cases throughout the year:

Ganja Chocolate – 34.683kg

Hashish Oil – 33.909kg

MDMA – 216.31g

Opium – 10.128kgs

Heroin – 242.01g

Poppy Straw – 35.315kg

Chars – 100g

One of the highest amounts seized at once during a drug bust was when a 17-year-old minor was apprehended while transporting Rs 1.15 crore worth of hash oil near Ghatkesar Railway Station Road. According to the police, the main accused in the case had procured 5.1 kg of hash oil and used the juvenile to transport it, believing authorities would not suspect a minor.

Excise, gaming, human trafficking and illegal sand mining cases

In the 656 cases registered under the Excise Act, 689 accused were arrested, and 6,824.78 litres of alcohol were seized.

The data shows that under the Gaming Act, police arrested 1,472 accused in 227 cases. Compared to 2024, when 1,486 people were arrested in 236 cases, there is a slight decline in arrests and cases.

Meanwhile, there was a significant increase in human trafficking cases across Rachakonda, with 73 cases registered compared to the 33 cases in 2024.

In connection with illegal sand mining and transportation, 608 cases were registered, and 789 accused were arrested. The Rachakonda Police also seized sand, lorries, tractors, and mini vans worth over Rs 2 crore.

Since last year, the Rachakonda police intensified action against illegal mining and transportation, registering numerous sand-related cases.

Detection of cases in 2024 compared to 2025

According to the data released, there was a nearly 20 per cent drop in automobile theft, with 876 cases reported in 2025 and 1,086 in 2024.

Similarly, there was a decline in ordinary theft across the Rachakonda division with 1,161 cases reported in 2025, compared to the 1,310 cases last year.

In 2025, the detection and recovery rate for murder-for-gain cases remained at 100 per cent, while in 2024, the detection rate was 100 per cent and the recovery rate stood at 94 per cent.

House burglaries declined from 633 cases in 2024 to 589 cases in 2025, marking a reduction of about 7 per cent.

Robbery cases decreased from 118 in 2024 to 67 in 2025. “It was also recorded that property losses amounted to Rs 20.40 crore in 2025, while Rs 14.01 crore worth of stolen property was recovered.

Convictions

Additionally, in 2025, courts disposed of 7,658 contested cases, with 5,647 ending in convictions, with a 74 per cent conviction rate in relation to crimes detected in the Rachakonda jurisdiction.