Full support to FCI to expand foodgrain storage capacity: Uttam

He called for closer coordination between the state government and FCI to improve procurement efficiency, storage management and logistics.

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Tealngana Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy
Tealngana Munister Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday said the state government would extend full support to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) for expanding its foodgrain storage infrastructure to match the state’s record paddy procurement.

Reddy gave the assurance during a courtesy visit by FCI General Manager Anuj Tyagi. The two discussed issues related to foodgrain procurement, storage infrastructure and logistics.

During the meeting, FCI officials highlighted the corporation’s need to augment its grain storage capacity in Telangana due to the state’s rapidly increasing paddy procurement, an official release said.

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They outlined plans to substantially increase storage infrastructure by establishing modern warehouses in the state.

Uttam Kumar Reddy assured FCI of the Telangana government’s complete cooperation for the successful implementation of the storage expansion programme.

The minister also stressed the need to streamline procurement operations, the release said.

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He called for closer coordination between the state government and FCI to improve procurement efficiency, storage management and logistics.

Telangana emerged as the country’s second-largest paddy procuring state during the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2025-26, the release said.

Despite the record procurement, Telangana currently has only about 31.00 LMT of Central Pool storage capacity, leaving a storage deficit of 16.25 LMT under FCI’s storage norms.

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Uttam Kumar Reddy had on June 9 said Telangana created an “all-time record” in paddy procurement despite the Centre “reducing its procurement target” for the state.

He said the state government had procured 75 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy by June 9 itself during the current Yasangi (Rabi) season, against the Centre’s approved target of only 52 LMT.

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