G20: Police to use drones to patrol Yamuna floodplains, enhance vigil at border points

The police have already started patrolling through drones in some parts of the national capital including northeast Delhi, officials said on Friday.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 2nd September 2023 12:04 am IST
New Delhi: The redeveloped and illuminated G20 logos installed at the Pragati maidan tunnel as part of the G20 Summit preparations, in New Delhi, Sunday, Aug 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Delhi: Use of surveillance drones to patrol the Yamuna floodplains and strengthening security at eight border points and river bridges in the trans-Yamuna area are among the several safety measures planned by the Delhi Police in the run-up to the G20 Summit here next week.

The police have already started patrolling through drones in some parts of the national capital including northeast Delhi, officials said on Friday.

G20 consensus on all issues except Ukraine: Russian envoy

The police have put in place complete security arrangements for foreign delegates who would visit tourist places such as the Akshardham temple or head towards Agra, DCP (North East) Joy Tirkey told PTI video.

“There will be complete security in the area; if foreign delegates and dignitaries go towards Agra or if they or their spouses come to visit Akshardham Temple, we will take care of everything,” the DCP said.

Police personnel will also undertake a flag march in the region, Tirkey added.

“There will also be patrolling of the Khadar area (Yamuna floodplains) through drones,” he added.

Delhi police have ensured preparedness to tackle any situation effectively with a large number of personnel on the ground, enhanced patrolling and intelligence sharing, officials said.

With heavy police deployment for G20 security, the remaining staff has been asked to stay put at the designated police stations for other law and order activities.

