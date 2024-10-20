G7 defence ministers express concerns over escalation in Middle East

Rome: Defence ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) countries have expressed concerns over the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

In a joint statement issued on Saturday at their first summit of this year in the southern Italian city of Naples, the ministers said they were worried about “escalation” in the Middle East after Israeli attacks on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in Lebanon, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We express concern about all the threats to the security of UNIFIL,” the statement said. “The protection of peacekeepers is incumbent upon all parties to a conflict.”

The ministers of G7, which groups the UK, Italy, Canada, Japan, France, Germany, and the US, said they firmly support UNIFIL and the Lebanese Armed Forces to ensure the stability and security of Lebanon.

They all back a “significant and sustained increase” in humanitarian aid to Gaza, as well as a sustainable pathway to a two-state solution.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and the European Union (EU)’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell are invited to the meeting on Saturday.

Borrell urged a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon and respect for the UNIFIL in Lebanon.