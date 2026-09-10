Gandhinagar: All workers rescued after slab collapse, no casualties

Gandhinagar: All workers trapped after a portion of an under-construction building collapsed in Gujarat’s Kudasan area were rescued safely, with the state government reporting zero casualties after a war-footing rescue operation late Wednesday night (September 9).

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who visited both the accident site and Gandhinagar Civil Hospital, said that around 15 workers were initially reported injured in the incident.

Two of them were discharged after being found safe, while the remaining injured workers were undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital.

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The collapse occurred late Wednesday evening at the construction site of the ‘Bosky The Empire’ commercial building in Kudasan.

A portion of the slab suddenly gave way, trapping workers beneath the debris and prompting the local administration, police and fire brigade teams to launch an immediate rescue operation.

Rescue personnel from the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation, fire brigade and disaster management teams used cranes and other modern equipment to remove the debris and reach the workers trapped underneath.

#WATCH | Gandhinagar, Gujarat: Rescue operations are underway after a portion of the under-construction Bosky The Empire Commercial Mall collapsed in the Kudasan area on September 9. No casualties have been reported so far.



(Morning visuals from the spot) pic.twitter.com/BKy67btDav — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2026

All those rescued were shifted by ambulance to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

“The timely rescue operation ensured that there were no fatalities in the incident. Senior officials, including Home Department Additional Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kumar, Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Singh Malik, the District Collector, Municipal Commissioner and senior police officials, monitored the operation,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

20-22 people working at construction site each day

BJP MLA Rita Patel said local residents had told her that around 20 to 22 people generally worked at the construction site each day.

According to her, all workers had been brought out from the debris and shifted to the Civil Hospital, with none reported to be in critical condition.

“This incident occurred about three hours ago. We were outside when we received a call informing us that this accident happened in the Kudasan area of Gandhinagar. From local residents, we learned that around 20 to 22 people used to work here daily. However, so far, 13 people have been pulled out from the debris and shifted to Civil Hospital. Fortunately, no one is in critical condition; all are receiving treatment. A dedicated team of doctors is present at the Civil Hospital, ensuring they receive proper care,” Patel added.

Health Minister Praful Pansheriya also reached Gandhinagar Civil Hospital soon after the incident and reviewed the treatment of the injured.

Specialist doctors were deployed to ensure that the workers received timely medical care.

The latest official account comes after initial reports indicated that 10 to 15 workers could have been trapped beneath the collapsed structure.

Emergency teams had rushed to the site after the incident at around 9.15 p.m. on Wednesday, while ambulances were deployed to transport the injured.

Authorities have now ordered a detailed investigation into the accident.

Officials will examine whether prescribed safety norms were followed at the construction site and whether any quality-related issue or other deficiency in the centring and slab work contributed to the collapse.

Deputy CM Sanghavi said appropriate legal action would be taken according to the findings of the investigation.

The district administration, municipal authorities and senior police officials are continuing to monitor the situation.