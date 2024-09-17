Ganesh immersion processions peaceful across Telangana: DGP

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Jitendra on Tuesday, September 17 stated that Ganesh idol immersions across the state were carried out peacefully, highlighting the successful and orderly conduct of the festival.

The DGP said the entire process is being monitored from the DGP office and the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) building. “All arrangements for the peaceful conduct of the procession were made. We are hopeful the immersion will pass off without untoward incident,” he said.

“At all the places surveillance cameras are installed and if the need arises we will be using drone cameras for monitoring the process. Around 1 lakh Ganesh idols are installed in the state,” Jitendra assured.

He said the immersion processions in the districts concluded peacefully under the supervision of senior police officials. The immersion process in Hyderabad is expected to be completed by tomorrow afternoon.