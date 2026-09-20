Ganesh pandal: Chicken piece sparks tension in Saidabad

Hyderabad: A Ganesh Chaturthi food distribution in Saidabad turned tense on Sunday, September 20, after chicken bones and waste were found outside the pandal in the morning, prompting heavy police deployment as BJP leaders and members of Hindu organisations gathered to protest the incident.

Addressing the media, one of the organisers said, “Such incidents keep happening during festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi, and the culprits are let off after being declared mentally challenged.”

Mild tension prevailed in Saidabad on Sunday, September 20, during a Ganesh Chaturthi food distribution programme.



Heavy police were deployed near the Ganesh pandal on Sunday morning after chicken waste was found outside the pandal. Following the incident Bharatiya Janta Party… pic.twitter.com/diULqCDoyU — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 20, 2026

She warned of retaliation and said, “Such things keep happening; next time, when Hindus go mad like this, then we’ll see what happens.”

Speaking to Siasat.com, a sub-inspector of the Madannapet Police said, “Last night, somebody left a piece of chicken outside the Ganesh Temple. This led to commotion in the area.”

By evening, the situation was under control and the area was peaceful. The police said that an investigation is underway and action would be taken against the culprits.

Meanwhile, locals have alleged that some residents from a nearby accommodation must have dumped the waste in a packet.

The Madannapet police took three people identified as Imran Qureshi, Sameena and Arshiya, all residents of double bedroom building Madannapet, who are suspected to have thrown the chicken waste near the pandal.