Ganesh Samithi to follow RTA tariff for idol immersion vehicles

Hyderabad: The Bhagya Nagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS) has announced that it will implement the Regional Transport Authority’s (RTA) approved tariff for vehicles used in Ganesh idol immersion on September 6.

The tariff covers trailers, tuskers, heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), medium goods vehicles (MGVs), and light goods vehicles (LGVs).

Officials said more than 1.40 lakh Ganesh pandals are expected to come up in the city this year. Depending on the size of idols and other requirements, pandal committees will hire vehicles for the immersion.

According to BGUS, nearly 30–40% of pandals immerse their idols three to four days before the main event. “Only then will we know the exact number of vehicles needed for the centralised immersion,” said Shashidhar, a BGUS official.

To manage the process smoothly, BGUS will issue tokens and allot time slots to vehicles in the days leading up to the immersion.

The RTA will take care of procuring vehicles and has already set up 12 pooling points in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, and surrounding areas. “Officials have assured that enough vehicles will be arranged to ensure peaceful immersion,” Shashidhar added.

For the massive Khairatabad Ganesh idol, which stands 69 feet tall, the Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee will arrange its own special vehicle.

Vehicle hire charges for idol immersion: