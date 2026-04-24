Gangster drama or dangerous glamour? ‘Lawrence of Punjab’ sparks big OTT controversy

Hyderabad: The upcoming OTT docu-series Lawrence of Punjab, based on jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has landed in major controversy even before its release. The show, planned for streaming on ZEE5, was expected to premiere on April 27, but the Centre has now asked the platform to stop its release after strong objections from political leaders and Punjab Police.

Why Are People Angry?

Critics say the series may glorify crime and turn a feared gangster into a larger-than-life hero. Punjab Police warned that the show includes dramatized scenes, real-life footage, and references to serious crimes, including the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Officials fear this could influence young minds and make organized crime look attractive. They also said such content could disturb law and order in the state.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also strongly opposed the series, calling it an insult to Punjab and its culture. He argued that Punjab should not be represented through the story of a gangster and demanded an immediate ban. Moose Wala’s father also supported the demand.

Makers Defend Their Show

The makers, however, say the series is not meant to glorify anyone. They claim it is a balanced documentary that presents facts and explores how crime, politics, and public image became connected around the gangster’s life. According to them, the aim is to inform, not celebrate crime.

Bigger Debate on OTT Content

The controversy has reopened a bigger question: where should filmmakers draw the line? Can crime stories be told without glamorising criminals? For now, Lawrence of Punjab remains blocked, but the debate around crime-based entertainment is only getting louder.