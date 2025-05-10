Gau rakshaks assault cattle traders near Hyderabad; 4 injured

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Medipally on Saturday early hours, May 10, after a group of gau rakshaks attacked cattle traders who were transporting cattle to the city.

Four cattle traders suffered injuries in the incident.

The incident happened around 1 am, when the traders were shifting the cattle after purchasing from Bhainsa market to the city.

At Narapally village, a group of gau rakshaks stopped the vehicles and pulled out the cattle traders and attacked them. Four of the cattle traders suffered injuries in the incident.

The cattle traders were then handed over to the Medipally police who allegedly detained them in the police station.

On information AIMIM MLC, Mirza Rahmath Baig, visited the Medipally police station and spoke to senior officials. He demanded the injured traders first be shifted to hospital for treatment and a case booked against the gau rakshaks who attacked them.

As the situation seemed to be spiraling out of control the senior police officials reached the police station and spoke to the MLC.

The police registered a case against the gau rakshaks and assured to take action against them.