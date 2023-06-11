Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s newborn name is…

Mumbai: Actress Gauahar Khan and internet celebrity Zaid Darbar met each other in a grocery store during the lockdown, the couple has come a long way since then. They announced their pregnancy last year in December in an animated video. They were blessed with their first child on May 10 this year.

The new parents revealed the name of their child on Saturday. Gauahar and Zaid shared a combined post on their Instagram accounts, sharing the name of their child. The adorable pictures show the couple with their one-month-old son and the caption read, “Our ZEHAAN. Revealing our little one’s name, ma sha Allah on his 1-month date since birth. Thank you all for ur love, seeking your continued blessings for him and requesting for privacy for our lil jaan . He sends his love. #allahhummabariklahu #mashaallah #family.”

Netizens and celebrities are showering the couple and their son, Zehaan with love and blessings. Actress Dipika Kakar commented under the post “Mashallah, Lots of love…” Television actor, Gautam Rode congratulated the couple by commenting with heart emojis. Vishal Dadlani, Kishwer Merchantt, and Monica Bedi are among others who expressed their love through Instagram.

Gauahar and Zaid got married on December 25, 2020. The couple constantly shares pictures and videos of their private life.