Gaza couple names newborn ‘Singapore’ in honour of aid workers during war

A couple in Gaza named their newborn baby “Singapore” to acknowledge the aid provided by a Singapore-based charity, which sent them regular means of survival throughout the war.

The child’s birth was shared on social media by Love Aid Singapore on October 18, headed by activist Gilbert Goh.

The father, Hamdan Hadad, a fellow employee at the soup kitchen for two years shared that he and his wife heavily relied on the organisation for nourishment during the pregnancy.

The regular meals helped his wife survive the war-induced famine during the conflict, the charity mentioned.

“I am happy and I want to name her Singapore because I really love them,” Hamdan said while carrying his daughter.

Love Aid announced on their Instagram page that the baby, who weighed 2.7 kg at birth, is believed to be the first Palestinian named “Singapore,” showing the birth certificate as proof of her name.

The charity stated that this gesture reflects the “extraordinary bond” between aid workers and the families who rely on the kitchen for survival. The NGO wished the child good health and expressed hope that she would grow up in a “bright new world” with a lasting ceasefire.

“Thank you Singaporeans for standing on the right side of humanity with me all this while.

Love Aid Singapore – where humanity has no race, religion and border,” the post read.

The heartwarming pictures left the people on internet feeling good, confirming that humanity remains kind and supportive.