Israel violated Gaza ceasefire 80 times, 97 Palestinians killed

Gaza City: At least 97 Palestinians have been killed and over 230 others injured in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip since the US-brokered ceasefire took effect on Friday, October 10, according to the Gaza Government Media Office.

In a statement, the media office said Israel committed 80 violations of the truce in less than two weeks, describing the incidents as a “clear and systematic breach of international humanitarian law.”

The statement added that Israeli forces had used tanks, drones, warplanes, and remote-controlled targeting systems to carry out strikes near residential areas. The reported violations included direct gunfire at civilians, shelling of neighbourhoods, and the creation of “fire belts” that destroyed homes and vital infrastructure.

Also Read UAE purchases land in Israel to build permanent embassy: Reports

“These violations were recorded across all governorates of the Gaza Strip, confirming that the occupation has not respected the ceasefire and continues its policy of killing and intimidation,” the statement said.

The office urged the United Nations and international guarantors of the truce to intervene immediately to halt the attacks and protect civilians. The statement also criticised the international community’s silence, saying that the lack of accountability has emboldened Israel to continue its violations with impunity.

The ceasefire, based on a US-backed proposal, was intended to end a two-year war between Israel and Hamas. It called for a gradual Israeli withdrawal, a mutual prisoner exchange, the delivery of humanitarian aid, and the phased disarmament of Hamas.

Also Read Document reveals ex-Israeli President Peres applied for Palestinian citizenship

As part of the first phase of the agreement, Hamas has released 20 Israeli captives alive and handed over the bodies of 13 others. Israeli authorities claim that one of the bodies returned does not correspond to any of its registered prisoners, leaving 16 people still unaccounted for.

Since the conflict erupted on October 7, 2023, more than 68,000 Palestinians have been killed, over 170,000 wounded, and nearly 90 percent of Gaza’s infrastructure has been reduced to rubble.