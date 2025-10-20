UAE purchases land in Israel to build permanent embassy: Reports

Tel Aviv: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has purchased land in Israel to construct its first permanent embassy, marking a new chapter in bilateral relations established under the Abraham Accords in 2020, according to Israeli media reports.

The Jerusalem Post reported that on Sunday, October 19, Israel Land Authority confirmed the search for a suitable site in Herzliya, north of Tel Aviv, began four years ago at the request of the Prime Minister’s Office and in coordination with the Herzliya Municipality.

The authority described the process as “complex,” involving negotiations with multiple parties before finalising the deal.

Israel’s public broadcaster Kan reported that the deal was valued at tens of millions of shekels, although details regarding the plot’s size and construction timeline have not been disclosed.

This marks the first time a Gulf country has purchased land inside Israel to build a permanent diplomatic facility, reflecting an advanced level of political and diplomatic normalisation between the two countries.

Since normalising relations with Israel, the UAE has operated its diplomatic mission from rented offices. In July 2021, Abu Dhabi officially opened its embassy inside the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange building, following Cabinet approval earlier that year.

Over the past five years, ties between the UAE and Israel have expanded rapidly in areas such as trade, investment, tourism, and technology. Despite ongoing regional tensions and the war in Gaza, both nations continue to strengthen cooperation and maintain diplomatic engagement