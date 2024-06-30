General Upendra Dwivedi takes charge as new Army Chief

New Delhi: General Upendra Dwivedi took over as the 30th Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) from General Manoj Pande, who superannuated on Sunday (June 30) after more than four decades of service to the nation.

General Upendra Dwivedi is an accomplished military leader, with 40 years of service in the Armed Forces. An alumnus of Sainik School, Rewa (MP), he was commissioned into the Regiment of Jammu & Kashmir Rifles in 1984.

The General officer has a unique distinction of balanced command as well as staff exposure across Northern, Eastern and Western theatres, in varied operational environment.

He takes over as the COAS, at a time when the global geo-strategic environment remains dynamic, with the challenges in the security domain becoming more pronounced due to technological advancements and the ever-changing character of modern warfare.

Operational preparedness to counter security threats to a rising nation, therefore would figure prominently, as a key focus area for the COAS. Concurrently, a focused response strategy, to myriad non-traditional security challenges, too shall be a priority, towards augmenting the nation’s defence.

General Dwivedi brings with him, a wealth of experience and a proven track record, of effectively planning and executing for the unexpected. He has tenanted critical appointments and played a pivotal role in combating grey zone manifestations in the national security canvas.

The General officer has a deep understanding of modern and emerging technologies in the security domain and possesses a thoughtful approach to harnessing and integrating cutting-edge technologies into military systems to enhance operational effectiveness.

This vision finds congruence with the ongoing pursuit of the Indian Army to fulfil its modernisation and capability development needs through Atmanirbharta.

His impetus would be to augment the infusion of critical technologies by leveraging the nation’s vibrant, capable and productive technology eco-system. A firm believer and follower of the ‘Chetwode Motto’, the General will also focus on promoting a culture of trust, empowerment of junior officers, well-being of the soldiers and welfare of veterans and Veer Naris.