Get defected BRS MLAs to contest by polls: KTR to Telangana CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday, December 20, challenged Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy to get all the 10 defected BRS MLAs to resign and face by-elections. He also said that BRS supremo and ex-CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) will “provide clear direction” to party cadres at the upcoming state-level meeting.

Accusing some of the defected BRS MLAs of lying before the Telangana Speaker, KTR said that they have been reduced to “bat like existence”. He also censured the state government’s decision to expand the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, stating that it will cause “municipal chaos”. Terming it as an “unscientific ward delimitation and the arbitrary plan to split Hyderabad into multiple corporations”, KTR added that is was done without consulting stakeholders.

The ex-Telangana IT minister also lampooned CM Revanth Reddy’s football match with Argentinian legend Lionel Messi. “Revanth Reddy may play football with anyone, but people will surely play football with him. Ultimately it is the people of Telangana who will play football with him for his failures, betrayals, and arrogance in governance,” KTR added.

KTR blasts Revanth on BC reservation

Calling the state government’s 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BC) a “blatant betrayal”, KTR taunted the ruling party by claiming that the Congress promised 42% reservations for BCs in local body elections but reduced it to just 17% at the time of elections.

“In parliamentary elections, BRS gave 50% of its general seats to BC candidates, while Congress failed miserably. In Assembly elections, BRS allotted 34 tickets to BCs compared to Congress’s mere 19. Why promises such as BC Sub-Plan of ₹20,000 crore and the inclusion of Mudiraj community in BC-D category are still unfulfilled? KTR asked during a media interaction at the BRS party office.

Congress – BJP in unholy alliance

Alleging that there is an “unholy alliance” between the ruling Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), KTR questioned why CM Revanth attended the housewarming of a BJP MP in Delhi. He claimed that a BJP MP even facilitated the remodelling of Revanth Reddy’s residence on Tughlaq Road. The ex-BRS minister also said that investors are moving to neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh due to policy instability and fear under the Congress government.