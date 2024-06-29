Get ready to go on laughter riot with Zakir Khan’s new show ‘Aapka Apna Zakir’

Mumbai: Comedian Zakir Khan is set to take over your screens with a new show ‘Aapka Apna Zakir’. The makers of the show dropped the teaser on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Sony Entertainment treated fans

Sharing the video, they wrote, “Aap dekhenge. Hum dekhenge. Sab dekhenge. #AapkaApnaZakir, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par. Bohot hi jald.@zakirkhan_208.”

As soon as the teaser was uploaded, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, “Can’t waittttt.”

Another user commented, “Hum bhi dekhenge.”

Zakir’s captivating wit and undeniable charisma, the show promises to offer an enthralling experience that combines laughter, shaayari, and zindagi ke ‘nuskhe’ into one compelling package.

This distinctive offering promises to stand out with Zakir’s infectious humor and insightful anecdotes adding a special touch, providing a refreshing and delightful experience that will resonate with viewers of all ages.

In 2012, Zakir Khan rose to popularity by winning the title of ‘India’s Best Stand Up’ at the Comedy Central. He has released four hour-length standup specials so far including ‘Haq Se Single’, ‘Kaksha Gyarvi’, ‘Tathastu’ and ‘Mannpasand’ on OTT platforms.

Meanwhile, Zakir was recently seen in third season of ‘Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare’.

Directed by Gaganjeet Singh and written by Zakir Khan & Gopal Datt.

The third part also stars Amruta Khanvilkar, Alka Amin, Vyom Sharmarma, Venus Singh, and Kumar Varun in pivotal roles. It is currently streaming on Amazon miniTV.