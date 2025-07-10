GHMC approves Rs 15.3 crore budget for Indiramma canteen scheme

Hyderabad: GHMC’s Standing Committee, during a meeting on Thursday, July 10, approved a budget of Rs 15.33 crore for the Indiramma canteen programme under which breakfast will be served at a subsidised cost of Rs 5 per meal.

GHMC will cover Rs 14 of the total cost of Rs 19 per breakfast, and the scheme will be implemented by the HKM Charitable Foundation.

During the same meeting, the committee approved requesting tenders from contractors for repair and strengthening of Saroornagar’s big water tank embankment with an estimated project cost of Rs 5.60 crore.

Sanction was also accorded for the lease of the fourth floor of Buddha Bhavan to Secunderabad Telangana Special Protection Force for three years. Likewise, the HYDRAA office space at Buddha Bhavan was approved for lease between August 19, 2024, and August 18, 2027.

Sanction was also accorded for the conversion of leasehold lands to freehold in Nallagutta, New Boiguda, and Audaiah Nagar.

The Kailasa Vasam Crematorium at Phase 7 of the Manjira Pipeline, Moosapet Circle, will now be taken over by Rajeshwara Rama Raju, with the committee’s sanction.

The committee also approved administrative sanction to invite tenders for the construction of a boundary wall to safeguard GHMC land at survey numbers 307 and 308 at the village of Gajularamaram in Circle 26 at an estimated Rs 5.85 crore.

A plan for a 100-feet road expansion from Shastripuram RoB to Inner Ring Road opposite Mehfil Hotel was sanctioned, as well as the acquisition of 102 properties to enable the construction of a link road missing link between Vanasthalipuram Road and Old Hayathnagar Road through Sahebnagar.

Emphasis on sports and public spaces

Consent was also granted for the establishment of two pickleball courts, a volleyball court, and a yoga hall in a GHMC playground in Moosapet Circle, to be run through private participation at a rent of Rs 1 lakh per month for a period of one year.

Besides, the sports area under the Kaitalapur Flyover will be leased out for Rs 30,000 annually.

Table items discussed

Among the items placed on the table, officials asked for approval to invite tenders for the maintenance of 23-foot overbridges for five years (with the possibility of a five-year extension), for an annual consolidated expenditure of Rs 13.59 crore.

The committee also examined a revised administrative sanction of the Koh-e-Maulali road and ramp project, raising the budgetary outlay from Rs 25 crore to Rs 27.5 crore, based on effective utilisation of savings in the form of tender premiums.



































