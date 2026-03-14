GHMC Commissioner inspects Pahadi Shareef Eidgah ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr

Karnan asked officials to ensure that the Eidgah premises and adjoining areas are maintained in a clean and hygienic condition.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th March 2026 3:26 pm IST
GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan on a field visit to Pahadi Shareef
GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan on a field visit to Pahadi Shareef

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner RV Karnan on Saturday, March 14, inspected the arrangements at the Pahadi Sharef Eidgah ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr as part of the civic body’s e-waste drive.

Karnan asked officials to ensure that the Eidgah premises and adjoining areas are clean and hygienic. The GHMC officials were asked to make all necessary arrangements for proper sanitation for the convenience of the worshippers ahead of the Muslim festival.

Karnan was on a field visit to examine the collection, handling and storage procedures for electronic waste and interacted with officials regarding measures being taken to streamline the disposal system.

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He stressed the need to strengthen public awareness among residents on the safe disposal of electronic waste through authorised collection centres, noting that systematic e-waste collection and processing are essential to minimise environmental risks and to promote sustainable waste management practices in the city.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th March 2026 3:26 pm IST

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