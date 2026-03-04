Hyderabad: GHMC orders 100 pc collection of e-waste, bio-medical waste

Hyderabad: The Commissioner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), RV Karnan, has directed officials to ensure 100 percent collection of e-waste and bio-medical waste across Greater Hyderabad.

He stressed that bio-medical waste must under no circumstances be mixed with municipal solid waste and warned that any violation of norms would attract strict action against those responsible.

Directions issued at stakeholder meeting

The directions were issued during a stakeholder meeting held at the GHMC Head Office as part of the ongoing 99-Day Action Plan aimed at strengthening scientific waste management across the jurisdictions of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation.

The meeting was attended by e-waste recyclers, operators of bio-medical waste treatment facilities and CSR partners.

Addressing the participants, Karnan stated that negligence in the collection and disposal of bio-medical waste would not be tolerated. He said notices would be issued and stringent action initiated against registered firms that fail to lift waste in accordance with the prescribed regulations.

He further noted that GHMC would coordinate with Assistant Medical Officers of Health to ensure that hospitals and healthcare establishments comply with bio-medical waste management rules and user charge norms.

The Commissioner urged all stakeholders to extend full cooperation in keeping the city clean and environmentally sustainable.

Framework for e-waste collection

Earlier, T. Vinay Krishna Reddy elaborated on the framework being developed for e-waste collection. He explained that special collection centres would be set up in each municipal circle to encourage citizens to voluntarily deposit electronic waste. In addition, ward-level collection drives will be organised every Saturday and Sunday across 300 wards within the CURE limits.

He suggested that participating organisations collaborate with specific circles and wards and deploy their representatives at the designated collection points. Companies were also encouraged to introduce incentives such as coupons or direct payments to increase public participation in the programme.

Incentives and collection logistics

Ravi Kiran clarified that GHMC would provide the necessary infrastructure for the collection drives, including ward offices and designated centres. However, he stated that pricing, payments and incentive mechanisms would be determined entirely by the participating firms without municipal intervention.

During the meeting, several organisations agreed to make direct payments through UPI or cash for the e-waste collected, while others committed to distributing redeemable coupons as part of CSR initiatives.

It was also proposed that retailers share information regarding households possessing e-waste to facilitate coordinated doorstep collection.

Officials present

Among those present at the meeting were Priyanka Ala, Additional Commissioners (Sanitation) Ravi Kiran and Raghu Prasad, Telangana Pollution Control Board SE Srujana Sri, and representatives of e-waste recycling firms and bio-medical waste handling agencies.