GHMC inspect hostels across Hyderabad, over Rs 2 lakh fine imposed

Hyderabad: The food safety department on Friday, May 23, conducted surprise inspections of hostels across Hyderabad.

Food safety, sanitation, fire norms violated

The inspections revealed that many private hostels catering to working men, women, and students are operating in violation of multiple rules related to food safety, urban planning, sanitation, and fire prevention.

Food safety officials noted that hostels in Hyderabad are using cellars and parking areas for commercial purposes, displaying large hoardings without permission, serving substandard and unhygienic food, accommodating students in cramped rooms, and lacking adequate toilet facilities. Some hostels were also found dumping waste on the streets, posing serious health hazards.

Despite repeated awareness campaigns, some hostel managements continue to neglect hygiene and safety norms. To tackle this, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has formed a task force to carry out regular surprise raids across the city, particularly in the Khairatabad, LB Nagar, and other zones.

30 notices issued, over Rs 2 lakh fine imposed on Hyderabad hostels

During the latest inspections, about 58 hostels across Hyderabad were checked, notices were issued to 30 hostels, and the kitchens of 5 hostels were sealed for violations.

A fine totalling Rs. 2,45,500 was imposed in accordance with the GHMC Act, 1955.

GHMC officials have warned that strict action will continue against those who fail to comply with regulations to ensure the safety and well-being of residents.