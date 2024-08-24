28 hostels in Hyderabad raided in 3 days over food safety concerns

Hyderabad: In the wake of growing concerns over food hygiene in Hyderabad, the food safety department conducted several raids at hostels of various schools and colleges in the city.

As per an order of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the food safety department raided the hostels of at least 28 private and government residential schools and colleges between August 21 and August 24.

Inspections of the kitchen, cooking utensils, storage area, prepared food items, raw materials, sanitation management, etc. were conducted.

Inspections were carried out in four residential hostels in the LB Nagar zone, six in Charminar, five in Khairtabad, five in Serilingampally, four in Kukatpally and four in private and government residential hostels in Secunderabad.

Earlier this month, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted surprise inspections at ten government hostels across Telangana, including two hostels in Hyderabad.

The ACB teams were assisted by an inspector of legal metrology, a sanitary inspector, a food inspector and an auditor to check the quality, and quantity of the food, sanitation conditions, students’ attendance particulars and records of hostels in Hyderabad.

The inspections revealed several irregularities, such as inflated student numbers, poor hygiene in kitchens, storerooms, washrooms, and toilets, a lack of drinking water supply, and poor lighting and ventilation in rooms. Additional issues included the failure to maintain proper food menus and the neglect to provide daily eggs and milk.

