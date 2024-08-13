ACB raids expose poor hygiene at hostels in Hyderabad, other Telangana districts

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted surprise inspections at ten government hostels across Telangana, including two hostels in Hyderabad, on Tuesday, August 13.

The ACB teams were assisted by an inspector of legal metrology, a sanitary inspector, a food inspector and an auditor to check the quality, and quantity of the food, sanitation conditions, students’ attendance particulars and hostel records.

The inspections revealed several irregularities, such as inflated student numbers, poor hygiene in kitchens, storerooms, washrooms, and toilets, a lack of drinking water supply, and poor lighting and ventilation in rooms. Additional issues included the failure to maintain proper food menus and the neglect to provide daily eggs and milk.

According to ACB officials, there is no sufficient lighting and ventilation in rooms.

The conditions of bathrooms in the girls’ hostels were found to be unusable, and there was a lack of maintenance for the 18 required registers and records. There is a huge difference in the weights of commodities compared to the registers. Misappropriation of funds in purchases was also noticed.

Wardens were found to be infrequently present, visiting only once a week or month. Discrepancies were noted in commodity weights and misappropriation of funds, with expired food items being used in several places.

The hostels inspected across Hyderabad and Telangana are as follows:

SC Boys Hostel in Jambagh, Hyderabad District

BC Boys Hostel in Medipally, Medchal-Malkajgiri District

BC Boys Hostel in Koyala Konda, Mahabubnagar District

SC Girls Hostel in Tipparthi, Nalgonda District

ST Boys Hostel in Vemana Palli, Mancherial District

SC Boys Hostel in Ippala Palli, Rajanna Sirisilla District

SC Girls Hostel in Janagaon District

ST Boys Hostel in Karepalli, Bhadradri-Kothagudem District

BC Boys Hostel in Siddipet

SC Girls Hostel in Kothagalli, Nizamabad.

The ACB investigation report will be sent to the government for strict action. Additionally, recommendations will also be made to address and improve the current conditions in these hostels.

After restaurants, food safety dept raids hostels in Hyderabad

Earlier, the Telangana food safety department conducted unannounced inspections at several post-graduation accommodations and hostels in the Madhapur area on Tuesday, June 18.

The inspections revealed several violations, such as open dustbins without lids, which pose a significant risk of contamination and attract pests. Workers were caught chewing gutka while handling food, which was flagged as a serious violation of food safety norms. The use of synthetic colours was also detected.