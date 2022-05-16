GHMC prepares to prevent dengue in upcoming monsoon season

Hyderabad: City mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi said on Monday that tough measures should be taken to control dengue.

The mayor visited her camp office on the occasion of world dengue prevention day and inspected awareness programs conducted by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)’s department of entomology on dengue prevention measures.

She said that the precautions have to be taken at the field level to prevent the spread of mosquitoes. “Preventive measures should be fully understood and the disease must be completely eradicated. The impact of dengue during the monsoon season is high from the beginning till the onset of rains,” she said.

Additional Commissioner B Santosh asked the public to take precautionary measures against the spread of dengue during the coming monsoon season. He said, “With the disease being transmitted by mosquitoes which thrive in unclean surroundings, the environment should be kept clean.”

He said that the GHMC is taking many measures to control the reproduction of mosquitoes. He also said efforts are underway to prevent the spread of dengue by utilizing human resources as well as science and technology.

The meeting was attended by chief entomologist Dr Rambabu, the department of entomology officials and staff.