GHMC starts furniture pickup drive to prevent clogged drains

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Sunday, July 5, launched a free mattress and furniture pickup service, days after sanitation workers pulled out truckloads of discarded furniture from the city’s nalas.
The service can be accessed by scanning a QR code.
Nala cleanup in Hyderabad
On June 28, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) shared visuals of the clean-up drive at several drains in the city and said that truckloads of cable wires, plastic waste, pillows, blankets, mattresses and sofas were pulled out by sanitation workers.
The Aghapura Nala near Darussalam was the worst affected, with 13 truckloads of garbage being removed in six days.
Other drains in the city were also cleaned by pulling up grates and removing slabs. Officials had blamed the frequent flooding of urban roads on the clogged drains, saying that the garbage left no room for floodwater to flow.