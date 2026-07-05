GHMC starts furniture pickup drive to prevent clogged drains

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Sunday, July 5, launched a free mattress and furniture pickup service, days after sanitation workers pulled out truckloads of discarded furniture from the city’s nalas.

The service can be accessed by scanning a QR code.

♻️ Got an old mattress or unwanted furniture at home?



Don't dump it—it doesn't belong on our streets or in our nalas.



Let GHMC pick it up!



Our Doorstep Old Mattresses & Furniture Pickup service is now LIVE.



✅ Easy doorstep pickup

✅ Safe & scientific recycling

✅ Cleaner… pic.twitter.com/MjgMVMpGh8 — GHMC (@GHMCOnline) July 5, 2026

Also Read Cables, sofas pulled from drains as HYDRAA boosts flood cleanup

Nala cleanup in Hyderabad

On June 28, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) shared visuals of the clean-up drive at several drains in the city and said that truckloads of cable wires, plastic waste, pillows, blankets, mattresses and sofas were pulled out by sanitation workers.

The Aghapura Nala near Darussalam was the worst affected, with 13 truckloads of garbage being removed in six days.

The Aghapura Nala, which merges into the Musi River through Mehdipatnam, Mallepally and Vijayanagar Colony, was facing a dire situation.



After locals shared videos of water stagnating at the culvert near Darussalam on June 21, HYDRAA removed the guardrail of the canal to allow a… pic.twitter.com/bqgzd54a0i — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 28, 2026

Other drains in the city were also cleaned by pulling up grates and removing slabs. Officials had blamed the frequent flooding of urban roads on the clogged drains, saying that the garbage left no room for floodwater to flow.