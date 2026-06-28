Cables, sofas pulled from drains as HYDRAA boosts flood cleanup

Hyderabad: As Hyderabad continues to grapple with flooded roads every time it rains, authorities blamed the situation on the blockage of drains and took up a garbage removal drive, pulling out cable wires, plastic waste, pillows, blankets and even mattresses and sofas from some places.

Darussalam

The Aghapura Nala, which merges into the Musi River through Mehidipatnam, Mallepally and Vijayanagar Colony, was facing a dire situation with mounds of plastic waste blocking the flow of rainwater.

After locals shared videos of water stagnating at the culvert near Darussalam on June 21, HYDRAA removed the guardrail of the canal to allow a JCB to pass and take up garbage removal.

In six days, sanitation workers removed 13 truckloads of garbage. The area is expected to clear in the next two days.

The Aghapura Nala, which merges into the Musi River through Mehdipatnam, Mallepally and Vijayanagar Colony, was facing a dire situation.



After locals shared videos of water stagnating at the culvert near Darussalam on June 21, HYDRAA removed the guardrail of the canal to allow a… pic.twitter.com/bqgzd54a0i — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 28, 2026

Cables pulled out from drains

A box drain going from Miyapur to Patancheru was choked with cable wires, causing the entire area to get flooded with even a few hours of rain. A JCB was brought in, and the wires were pulled out.

A box drain going from Miyapur to Patancheru was choked with cable wires, causing the entire area to get flooded with even a few hours of rain. A JCB was brought in by HYDRAA on Thursday, June 25, and the wires were pulled out. pic.twitter.com/RlJxYGlRtl — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 28, 2026

A similar situation was seen at a drain at Chandanagar, where heaps of cable wires were pulled out on Thursday, June 25.

In a bid to tackle waterlogging in the city, HYDRAA has taken up the clearing of clogged drains across Hyderabad.



In a video shared on June 26, a drain in Chandanagar is seen completely choked with electrical wires. pic.twitter.com/sghV0R3mZm — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 26, 2026

Chandanagar-Lingampalli RUB

The Chandanagar-Lingampally Road Under Bridge also gets flooded with just five centimetres of rain. Recently, the iron grills were removed from the drains, and two trucks of plastic waste were removed.

The Chandanagar-Lingampally Road Under Bridge also gets flooded with just five centimetres of rain. Recently, the iron grills were removed from the drains, and two trucks of plastic waste were removed. pic.twitter.com/0KzAhQwgXb — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 28, 2026

The drain at Krishnanagar, Yousufguda, which is more than a kilometre long, was covered with slabs, making it impossible to remove silt. The slabs were removed by HYDRAA, and garbage and silt were cleared.