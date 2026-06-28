Cables, sofas pulled from drains as HYDRAA boosts flood cleanup

At the Darussalam culvert, sanitation workers removed 13 truckloads of garbage in six days.

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GHMC workers clean up trash from Darussalam nala
GHMC workers clean up trash from Darussalam nala

Hyderabad: As Hyderabad continues to grapple with flooded roads every time it rains, authorities blamed the situation on the blockage of drains and took up a garbage removal drive, pulling out cable wires, plastic waste, pillows, blankets and even mattresses and sofas from some places.

Darussalam

The Aghapura Nala, which merges into the Musi River through Mehidipatnam, Mallepally and Vijayanagar Colony, was facing a dire situation with mounds of plastic waste blocking the flow of rainwater.

Flood debris including cables, sofas, and trash pulled from drains in Hyderabad.

After locals shared videos of water stagnating at the culvert near Darussalam on June 21, HYDRAA removed the guardrail of the canal to allow a JCB to pass and take up garbage removal.

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In six days, sanitation workers removed 13 truckloads of garbage. The area is expected to clear in the next two days.

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Cables pulled out from drains

A box drain going from Miyapur to Patancheru was choked with cable wires, causing the entire area to get flooded with even a few hours of rain. A JCB was brought in, and the wires were pulled out.

A similar situation was seen at a drain at Chandanagar, where heaps of cable wires were pulled out on Thursday, June 25.

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Chandanagar-Lingampalli RUB

The Chandanagar-Lingampally Road Under Bridge also gets flooded with just five centimetres of rain. Recently, the iron grills were removed from the drains, and two trucks of plastic waste were removed.

The drain at Krishnanagar, Yousufguda, which is more than a kilometre long, was covered with slabs, making it impossible to remove silt. The slabs were removed by HYDRAA, and garbage and silt were cleared.

Community cleanup of drains by HYDRAA removing cables, plastic, and sofas.
Community cleanup of drains by HYDRAA removing cables, plastic, and sofas.

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