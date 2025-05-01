GitHub Copilot surpasses 15 million users, India a bright spot

New Delhi: GitHub Copilot has surpassed 15 million users, growing more than 4 times year-over-year, the company has informed.

This follows the recent announcement that the number of developers building on GitHub in India has surpassed 18 million.

“Year to date, GitHub has shipped 85 Copilot updates — including features like MCP support, expanded model support, bring your own key, and next edit suggestions,” said the company.

Also Read Meta launches AI app, Zuckerberg chats with Microsoft CEO at developer conference

Copilot’s code review agent has already reviewed over 8 million pull requests.

“This momentum was made possible by the dedication of our employees, VS Code and GitHub teams being committed to rapidly evolving our product with sustained velocity, said GitHub CEO, Thomas Dohmke.

“Year to date, we’ve posted 85 changelogs for GitHub Copilot, from MCP support to bring your own key or next edit suggestions – and we’re not stopping there. With agent mode in VS Code, Copilot can now iterate on code, recognise errors, and fix them automatically,” he informed.

This comes in addition to other Copilot agents like Autofix, which helps developers remediate vulnerabilities, and code review agent.

“What started as the first AI pair programmer is soon evolving into a SWE agent, embedded right where your code lives – and with it, GitHub itself will become not only the home of your repos, but also for your agents,” Dohmke added.

Companies like Twilio, Cisco, HPE, SkyScanner, and Target, continue to choose GitHub Copilot to equip their developers with AI throughout the entire dev lifecycle.

Meanwhile, Microsoft announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, where revenue was $70.1 billion and increased 13 per cent and net income was $25.8 billion which increased 18 per cent.

“Cloud and AI are the essential inputs for every business to expand output, reduce costs, and accelerate growth,” said Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer of Microsoft. “From AI infra and platforms to apps, we are innovating across the stack to deliver for our customers,” he added.