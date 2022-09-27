Giving remission to Bilkis Bano case convicts is against remission policy: Faizan Azizi

Under the leadership of Dr.Faizan Azizi a delegation from the various sections of society met with Bhagat Singh Khoshyari, hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra on 27 September 2022.

Hazrat Sayyed Khalid Ashrafi President Darul Uloom Muhammadia was presiding the delegation.

Representation requested to

Cancel remission of all Convicted in the Bilkis Bano case who was released by the Gujarat Government. Remission decision of Gujarat Government against guideline No 17013/37/2021-PR issued by Ministry of Home affair Government of India dated 10 June 2022 to states and union territories for releasing prisoner as part of „Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav‟ point 5 sub pint (ii) Person convicted with sentence of life imprisonment and pint (vi) Person convicted for the rape offence of rape, human traffickers and drug peddlers were categorically barred from being released. Point No 8 clearly said “that those who fall in prohibited categories are not considered for special remission with a view to ensure public peace and well being of the society”, but surprisingly Gujarat Government ignores the said guideline. India registered 31677 cases of rape in 2021, average 86 daily which get registered, nearly 49 cases of crime against women lodged every single hours as per NCRB report. Giving remission to the convicted in rape crime will encourage criminal and crime against women.

Hazrat sayyed Khalid Ashrafi President Darul Uloom Muhammadia said “Muslim of India was in good thought when Our PM said Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas but unfortunately, one by one case like Mob lynching, Bulldoze house of Muslim and openly threats given by various anti-social element seer like Bajrang Muni and Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati others, derogatory remarks against Prophet and the very surprised and shocking step of Gujarat government by release of 11 Convicted of Bilkis bano case, which wash out the impression which was made by our PM. The sacrifices that Indian Muslims gave in the freedom struggle of India and its development are highly highlighted in the history of India but unfortunately, some anti-social elements try every possible thing to alleged Muslim community through their self-created perception and spreading hate and islamophobia through all sources. We see that both the Centre and State governments are silent on this hateful and islamophobia act.

Dr. Faizan Azizi Said “As per information which we received, the Gujarat government has released all these convicted not only by overruling the legal binding but also the moral value of the society and human values too. The center’s approval is must for the remission of life terms despite the case having been investigated by CBI. A five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court had in a 2015 judgment, releasing to late PM Rajive Gandhi assassination convict, made the union government‟s permission mandatory for the remission if the case involved a center investigative agency. Most import point is as per guideline No 17013/37/2021-PR issued by Ministry of Home affair Government of India dated 10 June 2022 to states and union territories for releasing prisoner as part of „Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav‟. Point no 9 says “Cases where approval of the center government is require as per law are to be sent to the Ministry of Home Affair for seeking its concurrence and approval”. Point 5 sub pint (ii) Person convicted with sentence of life imprisonment and pint (vi) Person convicted for the rape offence of rape, human traffickers and drug peddlers were categorically barred from being released. Point No 8 clearly said “that those who fall in prohibited categories are not considered for special remission with a view to ensure public peace and well being of the society”, but we all are surprised when we came to know that Gujarat Government ignores the said guideline and the silence of Ministry of Home Affair too.

Maulana Naimatulla Noori General Secretary Jamiatul Mulemeen said “Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji said on 15 August 2022 that “Respect for women must be for India’s growth”. This statement of PM was warmly welcomed by each people of our country and we all feel proud that our PM openly came for the support of women and her respect but after a few hours of this revolutionary statement one incident happened which made the whole nation bowed head in shame, that the Gujarat government step to release of 11 convicts of Bilkis Bano case. People not only across the nation got surprised, but it also gave bad impressions on the international platform too, more than 6000 eminent Citizens of our country wrote SC against the remission of convicts’ sentences. Even USA Commissioner USCIRF also condemns the release of those convicted”.

Prtima Sandeep Uke said “As per NCRB data, the crimes against women rose by 15.3% from 2020 to 2021. India registered 31677 cases of rape in 2021, average 86 daily which get registered, nearly 49 cases of crime against women lodged every single hours as per NCRB report. Giving remission to the convicted in rape crime will encourage criminal and crime against women may also rise up”.

Kishor Kedar, Mathew.M.Das and other delegate members said in single voice. “we the intellectuals, social, women activistand we all demanding to Cancel the remission of all Convicted in the Bilkis Bano case who was released by Gujarat Government, because such release is not only against justice but against humanity, Morality and women dignity, we believe that your good self will take appropriate action and hope that the statement which was given by our Prime Minister on 15 August 2022 regarding women’s respect will be restored by your action in this regards”.

Shri Farooq Ansari, Imran Khan, Shabana Shaikh, Shri Bashir Naanwala was also participated in this delegation. Hundreds of people specially women and various Ngo‟s across the Mumbai supported the delegation demand by giving their signature and concerned.