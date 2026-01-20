Global majors Google, Philips, Unilever eye Telangana investments at Davos

Hyderabad: The “Telangana Rising” delegation, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, engaged with major companies like Google, Philips and Unilever at the World Economic Forum at Davos on Tuesday, January 20, securing their interest in investing in the state’s development, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

The vice-president of Royal Phillips, Jan Willem-Scheijgrond, expressed interest in partnering with the Telangana government for artificial intelligence (AI)-led healthcare. The Telangana delegation explained to Willem-Scheijgrond about the newly launched Telangana life sciences policy that aims to build a USD 250 billion life sciences economy by 2030, the CMO said.

Revanth Reddy also mentioned that the state is building a world-class, sustainable industrial cluster to transform pharmaceutical manufacturing and research and development (R&D).

“As part of the state’s new economic development strategy under Telangana Rising 2047 vision, the PURE (Peri-Urban Region Economy) between the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and the Regional Ring Road (RRR) is being developed for manufacturing and logistics,” the CM said.

Minister for IT and Industries D Sridhar Babu also explained that Telangana has a mature ecosystem of over 2,000 life sciences companies, a strong IT–life sciences–healthcare talent base, Genome Valley and the 300-plus-acre Medical Devices and Medical Electronics Park.

Reddy also invited the company’s leadership to visit Genome Valley in Hyderabad.

Also Read UAE agrees to help develop Bharat Future City in Telangana

Unilever to explore setting up GCC in Hyderabad

The Telangana delegation also met Chief Supply Chain and Operations Officer of Unilever, Willem Uijen, who said that the company would be happy to explore setting up a Global Capacity Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad.

Sridhar Babu highlighted that Hyderabad is already home to GCCs of several fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies like McDonald’s, Heineken and Costco, and invited the company to explore manufacturing in Telangana’s industrial parks, the CMO said.

Google to help solve agriculture, climate change issues in Telangana

The delegation also met Google’s Asia Pacific business president Sanjay Gupta, where the CM explained Telangana’s CURE, PURE and RARE framework for regional economic growth and plans to make core Hyderabad pollution-free.

The CM also raised the issue of the overuse of fertiliser by farmers and said there was a need for preventive steps to solve issues related to soil and farming.

Sanjay Gupta said the organisation would be happy to support Telangana in traffic control, cybersecurity, agriculture, startups and climate change.