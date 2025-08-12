GMR group conducts aviation training program for transgender persons in Kochi

GMR Aero Academy Kochi, operating partner of the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) by the Government of Kerala, has commenced a professional training program for transgender beneficiaries under ‘Project Pride’.

‘Project Pride’ is a collaborative initiative supported by the Kerala State Social Justice Department and the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission (KKEM), a press release informed.

Funded by the Social Justice Department of the Kerala government, the training program provides beneficiaries with a 90-day offline course with certification in Airport Operations. The training is delivered by GMR Aero Academy at its Kochi centre.

With this, transgender beneficiaries will be imparted with domain-specific knowledge and practical skills that will help them enhance employability in the airport and aviation services.

A state-wide webinar was conducted by GMR Aero Academy on January 27, to raise awareness and draw engagement from all over Kerala.

The formal inauguration of Project Pride was held on August 4 and was attended by the Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice, Dr. R Bindu.

Commenting on this initiative, CEO of Airport Strategic Initiatives, GMR Group, Andrew Acquaah Harrison stated, “Project Pride is more than a training program – it is a platform for empowerment, dignity, and social inclusion. At GMR, we believe in building opportunities for all, and this collaboration with the Government of Kerala is a testament to what can be achieved when industry and public institutions work together to foster equity. We are proud to be part of this transformative initiative.”