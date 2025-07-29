Hyderabad airport given ‘Level-1’ accessibility accreditation

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), also known as the Hyderabad airport, has been awarded the ACI Accessibility Accreditation – Level 1 by Airports Council International (ACI) World, announced GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) on Tuesday, July 29.

The ACI Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation Program is a global initiative designed to help airports assess and improve their accessibility standards. Level 1 is the entry-level accreditation, recognising airports that have started implementing policies and procedures to enhance accessibility.

RGIA was given the accreditation after being assessed on key parameters, including physical infrastructure such as ramps, signage, and accessible restrooms.

Other parameters included passenger services, including assistance programs and communication aids; staff training, and the airport’s organisational culture and commitment to inclusivity.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO of GMR Pradeep Panicker expressed his gratitude for receiving the accreditation, “We are honoured to receive the ACI Accessibility Accreditation – Level 1, a meaningful recognition of our unwavering commitment to building an inclusive airport experience. Our goal is to ensure that every traveller, regardless of physical or cognitive ability, feels welcomed, supported, and empowered,” he said.

He further added that the authorities are dedicated to making every journey at the Hyderabad airport seamless and dignified for all through accessible infrastructure, customised facilities and improved capacity-building programs for staff.