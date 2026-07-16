Golconda Bonalu 2026 begins with first bonam

Hyderabad: The Ashada Bonalu festival at Golconda Fort Jagadambika Ammavari Temple began with the offering of the first Bonam on Thursday, July 16.

Telangana Forest, Environment and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha and Hyderabad in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar participated in the inaugural celebrations and offered silk sarees to the presiding deity.

The ministers were welcomed by temple priests with Vedic chants and a Purnakumbha ceremony at the festival venue in Langer Houz Charstha, Hyderabad. They later offered the first Bonam to Jagadambika Ammavaru amid traditional drum beats, Poturaju performances, Shiva Sattulu dances and cultural programmes. The ministers also received the blessings of the deity.

Responding to a request from cultural artists, Minister Konda Surekha wore the Iragola on her hand and encouraged the performers.

During the programme, Ministers Konda Surekha and Ponnam Prabhakar released a booklet on the Ashada Bonalu festival prepared by the Cultural Department. On behalf of the Telangana government, they also handed over a cheque of Rs 11 lakh to the Jagadambika Temple Committee.

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Several dignitaries attended the event, including Government Advisor V. Hanumantha Rao, MLA Danam Nagender, former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud, Telangana State Women’s Congress President Errabelli Swarna, Endowments Department Principal Secretary Shailaja Ramayyar, Hyderabad District Collector Priyanka Ala, Cultural Department Director Enugu Narsimhareddy, and Golconda Jagadambika Temple Committee Chairman Akula Chandrashekar.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Konda Surekha conveyed Bonalu festival greetings to the people of Telangana. She said the state government is celebrating Bonalu, a symbol of Telangana’s culture, traditions and spiritual heritage, with great grandeur.

The minister said Hyderabad has taken on a festive atmosphere with drum beats, Poturaju processions, Shiva Sattulu performances and cultural programmes. She expressed hope that, with the blessings of Golconda Jagadambika Ammavaru, the El Nino effect would subside, the state would receive abundant rainfall and Telangana would continue to progress in all sectors.

Konda Surekha also said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the Congress government is working with public welfare as its top priority. She stated that the government is providing funds not only to major temples but also to smaller temples during the Bonalu festival.

The minister added that all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure devotees can visit the temple, have a smooth darshan of Jagadambika Ammavaru and return home without any inconvenience during the Ashada Bonalu celebrations.