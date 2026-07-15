Hyderabad police tighten Bonalu security with RAF deployment

Hyderabad: For the Bonalu festival, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar has directed officials to tighten security at major temples across the city.

Special police units, SHE Teams and traffic personnel will be deployed throughout the festival, which will be held from July 16 to August 13.

Security plans finalised for Bonalu celebrations in Hyderabad

Commissioner Sajjanar reviewed the Bonalu security arrangements through a video conference with senior police officers.

Instructions have been issued for detailed security plans for major temples, including Golconda, Balkampet, Secunderabad Ujjaini Mahankali and Lal Darwaza.

In order to maintain law and order, the Hyderabad Police will deploy personnel from the Task Force, Rapid Action Force (RAF), City Armed Reserve (CAR), Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) and local police stations.

SHE Teams will remain on duty at festival venues to prevent harassment and other crimes against women.

Last year, during Bonalu celebrations, police caught 644 people for harassing women. Similar surveillance and strict action will continue during this year’s festival.

Traffic arrangements

Traffic Police have been directed to implement comprehensive traffic management plans around major temples to ensure the smooth movement of devotees during Bonalu celebrations in Hyderabad.

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Adequate police personnel will also be deployed during Bonalu processions, Potharaju performances and Ghatam processions to ensure the events are conducted peacefully and without disruption.

The review meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, South Zone) Tafseer Iqbal, DCP (Administration) Venkatalakshmi and Additional DCP S.B. Narasimha Rao. Senior officers from the law and order, traffic and crime wings also joined the meeting through video conference.