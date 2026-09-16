Gold futures rise to Rs 1.51 lakh on firm spot demand

New Delhi: Gold prices on Wednesday, September 16, rose by Rs 803 to Rs 1.51 lakh per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal contract for the October delivery traded higher by Rs 803, or 0.53 per cent, at Rs 1,51,612 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 775 lots.

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Fresh positions by market participants led to a rise in the precious metal’s prices, analysts said.

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Gold futures rose 0.70 per cent to USD 4,322.14 per ounce in New York.