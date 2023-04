Hyderabad: The Central Industrial Security Force personnel at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad caught a passenger who was smuggling gold on Thursday. The officials seized 400 grams of gold worth Rs 25 lakh from them.

Acting on a tipoff, the officials caught the passenger who had concealed the gold strips in cutting pliers and smuggled them out of the RGI Airport. The man was handed over to customs officials for further action.