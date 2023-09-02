Governance in Rajasthan totally absent: Nadda on video of woman paraded naked

"Every single day, there is an instance of harassment against women," said Nadda.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 2nd September 2023 9:22 am IST
BJP chief J P Nadda (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday lashed out at the Congress-led Rajasthan government over the alleged incident of a tribal woman being paraded naked, saying governance in the state is “totally absent” while the chief minister and his colleagues are busy in factional fight.

Nadda said on X, “The video from Pratapgarh, Rajasthan is shocking. What is worse is governance in Rajasthan is totally absent.

The CM and Ministers are busy settling factional squabbles, and the remaining time is spent appeasing one dynasty in Delhi. It’s no wonder the issue of women’s safety is being completely ignored in the state.”

He added, “Every single day, there is an instance of harassment against women. The people of Rajasthan will teach the state Government a lesson.”

A 21-year-old tribal woman was allegedly stripped naked and paraded in a village in Pratapgarh district by her husband, police said after a video of the incident surfaced online.

Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra said the in-laws of the woman kidnapped her and took her to their village where the incident took place. Her in-laws were annoyed as she was staying with another man, he said.

