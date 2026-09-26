Govinda breaks silence on 2nd wedding buzz: Nobody’s business

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda has addressed speculation surrounding his personal life, questioning his wife Sunita Ahuja’s remarks in interviews. Responding to rumours about an alleged affair and social media trolling, the actor described the relationship under discussion as professional and claimed that people were trying to stop him from working.

The actor expressed displeasure over how his personal life had become a talking point, suggesting that comments made during interviews were drawing attention away from his work.

What did Govinda say?

Referring to Sunita’s comments, Govinda said, “Aap interview mein kya kya keh dete ho jab ke yeh vishay nahi hai, affair ho toh bhi kisi ka vishay nahi hai. Main toh kaam kar raha hoon, mera professional relation hai aur iss mein yeh log chah rahe hain ki main kaam na karun.” (You say so many things in interviews when this is not the subject. Even if there is an affair, it is nobody else’s business. I am working, and mine is a professional relationship. These people want me to stop working).

While questioning the public discussion around his personal life, Govinda maintained that his association was connected to work. He also suggested that the speculation was interfering with his professional life, although he did not specify whom he meant by “these people” in the quoted remarks.

His statement about an affair was hypothetical and should not be read as an admission. The actor’s response centred on describing the relationship as professional and expressing frustration over the attention surrounding it.