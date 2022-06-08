Govt jobs in Telangana: Notification for 1433 vacancies to be issued soon

Hyderabad: Aspirants who are looking for government jobs in Telangana need to get ready for another notification to fill up vacant posts in various department.

On Tuesday, state government gave nod to fill up 1433 vacancies in the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development and Municipal Administration department.

Earlier, chief minister of Telangana State K. Chandrashekar Rao had announced that the state government will fill up 83039 projects and regularize the services of 11103 contract employees.

So far, the state government has given notifications to fill up 33787 vacancies in different departments.

Apart from it, 12775 vacancies in medical and health department will be filled up.

Government jobs in Panchayatraj in Telangana

Out of 1433 vacancies for which state government has given nod, 420 are in rural water supply, 350 in general and panchayatraj.

Posts Vacancies Rural water supply 420 General and Panchayatraj 350 Panchayatraj HOD 3 TSIPARD 2 Election Commission 3 Municipal Administration 196 Public health 236 Town and Country planning sections 233

Announcement of government jobs in Telangana

On March 9, KCR announced filling up of 91,142 vacancies in various government departments.

In the legislative assembly, he declared that notifications will be issued immediately for filling up over eight thousand vacancies.

Of the total vacancies to be filled, 18,334 are in the home department, 13,086 in secondary education, 12,755 in medical, health & family welfare, 7,878 in higher education, 4,311 in backward classes welfare, 3,560 in the revenue department, and the remaining in 21 other departments.