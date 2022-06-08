Govt jobs in Telangana: Notification for 1433 vacancies to be issued soon

Earlier, KCR had announced filling up of 91,142 vacancies in various government departments

Photo of Sameer Sameer|   Updated: 8th June 2022 9:57 am IST
Hiring in India hits pre-pandemic level, shows improvement: Study
Representative image

Hyderabad: Aspirants who are looking for government jobs in Telangana need to get ready for another notification to fill up vacant posts in various department.

On Tuesday, state government gave nod to fill up 1433 vacancies in the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development and Municipal Administration department.

Earlier, chief minister of Telangana State K. Chandrashekar Rao had announced that the state government will fill up 83039 projects and regularize the services of 11103 contract employees.

MS Education Academy

So far, the state government has given notifications to fill up 33787 vacancies in different departments.

Apart from it, 12775 vacancies in medical and health department will be filled up.

Government jobs in Panchayatraj in Telangana

Out of 1433 vacancies for which state government has given nod, 420 are in rural water supply, 350 in general and panchayatraj.

PostsVacancies
Rural water supply420
General and Panchayatraj350
Panchayatraj HOD3
TSIPARD2
 Election Commission3
Municipal Administration196
Public health 236
Town and Country planning sections233

Announcement of government jobs in Telangana

On March 9, KCR announced filling up of 91,142 vacancies in various government departments.

In the legislative assembly, he declared that notifications will be issued immediately for filling up over eight thousand vacancies.

Of the total vacancies to be filled, 18,334 are in the home department, 13,086 in secondary education, 12,755 in medical, health & family welfare, 7,878 in higher education, 4,311 in backward classes welfare, 3,560 in the revenue department, and the remaining in 21 other departments.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button