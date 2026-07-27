Govt leases part of Telangana Urdu Academy land to pvt company

Hyderabad: The state government has approved leasing out 1.04 acre of Telangana Urdu Academy located in Serilingampally, Rangareddy district, to a Hyderabad-based private company for a period of 30 years.

Telangana Minorities Welfare Department issued directions stating that the lease is for the construction of an Urdu Ghar-cum-Shadikhana and a commercial complex.

The lease has been granted to NN Infra and Constructions. The Director of Minorities Welfare and the Director of the Telangana Urdu Academy have been directed to take further action and submit a compliance report.

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Why was the routine proceedure bypassed? asks Owaisi

In strong objection, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi questioned the Revanth Reddy government’s decision.

Sharing a copy of the GO on his X account, he said the final decision should be taken by the Chief Secretary to the government and not the Minority Affairs Secretary as stated.

“Any decision involving the lease of government land should be approved by the Chief Secretary only after issuing a public notice and inviting suggestions and objections. This procedure was bypassed,” he said, tagging the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s urgent intervention.