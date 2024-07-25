Govt spreading hatred towards Dalits, tribals, minorities: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday alleged that the government was spreading hatred towards Dalits, tribals and minorities as he criticised the decision of certain BJP-ruled states on display of names of shop owners on the Kanwar Yatra route.

Participating in the Budget discussion in the Rajya Sabha, he also said the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has not benefited any section of the society.

He dismissed the Budget as anti-farmer, anti-youth and anti-businesses.

In an apparent reference to the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments directive to eateries along the Kanwar Yatra routes to display the names of their owners, staff and other details, Singh said, “I want to ask the government whether the 10 crore street vendors do not contribute to the economy. They pay tax to the government…you asked street vendors to display their nameplates in front of their establishments…(and inform) whether you are Hindu, Muslim, Dalit, backward or tribal.”

He accused the government of creating differences among the society through such moves.

“Such things should not take place in the country. India is a secular country… You hate Dalits, backward classes, tribals, minorities, and Muslims,” he added.

On Monday, the Supreme Court had ordered an interim stay on the directives issued by the two state governments.

Pointing out that the central government has reduced allocation for jails, Singh took a jibe at the BJP, saying the condition of jails should be improved as “you all will go to jail”.

The AAP leader also criticised the government for using probe agencies to jail opposition leaders.

Independent member Kapil Sibal raised issues of unemployment in the country and said there is no roadmap in the budget to address concerns around rising unemployment.

He cited an ILO report which claimed that 83 per cent of India’s youth is unemployed.

“You can imagine the crisis that this country is facing. I would have thought that the finance minister should have given a roadmap to deal with the unemployment crisis. “Unfortunately, they have not been able to provide this roadmap because they will have to generate an employment of seven to 8 million people on a yearly basis for the next 30 years,” he said.

Sibal said the developed world is having a declining population and aged people are outnumbering the young. He said developed countries need artificial intelligence to get their work done but it is difficult to use AI in India due to 83 per cent unemployment.

Trinamool Congress member Dola Sen said a sensible government would have reduced tax burden on the middle class and increased taxes on billionaires.

YSRCP member V Vijaysai Reddy demanded special status for Andhra Pradesh. He said that the budget has only made provision for Rs 15,000 crore loan.

AIADMK’s M Thambidurai, BJP’s Bhagwat Karad and Congress member Akhilesh Prasad Singh also participated in the discussion on the union budget.