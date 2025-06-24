Gram panchayat secretary caught red-handed accepting Rs 12000 bribe

The official demanded the bribe to issue a permit for the installation of a water plant in the village.

Gram Panchayat Secretary Shiva Krishna caught by ACB

Hyderabad: Gram panchayat secretary Shiva Krishna from Godiseryala, Nirmal district, was caught by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau while accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000 on Tuesday, June 24.

The official was caught red-handed accepting the bribe from the complainant, Gosukula Rajesham, for a permit to install a water plant in the village. Following this demand, Rajesham approached the ACB officials, who caught the panchayat secretary red-handed.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Telangana ACB has advised citizens to discourage bribery and contact the toll-free number 1064 for complaints. The ACB can also be contacted through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB).

