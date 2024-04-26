Green activist Lubna Sarwath files nomination for Hyderabad LS seat

Hyderabad: Environmental activist Dr Lubna Sarwath filed her nomination papers on Thursday, April 25, to contest from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha segment on Vidyarthula Rajakiya Party ticket.

Lubna holds a PhD from Trisakti University in Indonesia. She has been spearheading the cause of protecting the urban lakes for more than a decade now. She was at the forefront of the people’s movement against the repeal of GO 111 by the BRS government.

Earlier, Lubna contested from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha segment in 2014 on Aam Aadmi Party ticket, and has also served as the general secretary of the Socialist Party of India. She wanted to contest on Congress’ ticket “to defeat Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi”, but was unsuccessful in securing the ticket even after lobbying at the highest level.

“She has the commitment and conviction for the welfare, empowerment, and security of Hyderabadi people,” reads a press statement released by Vidyarthula Rajakiya Party on Friday.