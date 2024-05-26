Guess who? Virat Kohli’s favorite Tollywood star unveiled

Hyderabad: The collaboration between sports and cinema, Indian cricket star Virat Kohli, and Telugu cinema’s powerhouse Jr NTR have come together for a noble cause. The duo is set to raise awareness about the perils of drunk driving through the ‘Road and Alcohol Awareness Program,’ hosted by NDTV.

Virat Kohli hailed as one of the best cricketers of his generation, has always been more than just a sports icon. His commitment to social causes is well-known, and this initiative is a testament to his dedication to making a difference. Kohli’s bond with Jr NTR goes beyond mere friendship; it’s a partnership rooted in a shared vision for societal betterment.

Jr NTR (Twitter)

Speaking to Eenadu, Virat Kohli said: ”Junior NTR is my best friend among Telugu heroes. He’s very much admired as an actor. Words are not enough to describe NTR’s performance in RRR. I expressed my happiness by doing ‘Naatu, Naatu’ when I found out they won an Oscar”.

The program aims to shed light on the alarming number of accidents caused by drunk driving, a preventable yet prevalent issue in society. By bringing together celebrities from various fields, NDTV hopes to amplify the message and create a significant impact.

As brand ambassadors for the ‘Road and Alcohol Awareness Program,’ Kohli and Jr NTR, along with other stars, will play a crucial role in educating the public about the dangers of drunk driving. Their involvement is expected to bring a much-needed spotlight to the issue, encouraging responsible behavior and saving lives.