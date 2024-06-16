BJP MLA Raja Singh taken into preventive custody at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh was taken into preventive custody at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad on Sunday, June 16.

Raja Singh had arrived at the airport from Mumbai on Sunday morning and was planning to head to Medak district where communal tension prevails over cattle transportation and sale issue.

Also Read KTR slams Telangana govt over communal violence in Medak

The police took him into preventive custody and shifted him to a police station where he is presently detained.

The Goshamahal MLA posted the video of cops taking him into custody at the airport, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

Arrested by Telangana Police at the airport while on the way to Medak to meet @BJP4Telangana Karyakartas who were attacked by goons.@narendramodi @AmitShah https://t.co/oikZn0K4m8 pic.twitter.com/qY0csXAxpg — Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) June 16, 2024

A clash erupted between two communities over the alleged illegal transport of cows on Saturday, June 15 and section 144 has been imposed near Ramdas Chowrasta in Medak district.

Notably, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which prohibits gathering of four or more people in an area, is usually implemented to avoid any protests that could lead to violence and riots.

“The police imposed Section 144 in the area and the situation is under control now,” Medak Superintendent of Police Office B Bala Swamy said.

A few persons have already been taken into custody and an investigation is ongoing as cases are being registered against both parties and the situation is under control for now, the senior police officer said.

According to him, the scuffle broke out when the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leaders stopped the transportation of the cows, and instead of giving a complaint, they staged a protest.

“The scuffle led to two persons receiving injuries. After that, both parties staged a protest on the road. The hospital where the injured persons were receiving treatment was also attacked,” Swamy said.

(With excerpts from PTI)