Guitarist arrested on attempt to rape charges in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A guitarist was arrested by the Jubilee Hills police on charges of attempting to rape a woman in Hyderabad on Friday.

Lalit Sehgal, 30 is a musician who plays the guitar for a popular pub in the area.

Police claimed that the accused was friends with the victim in the past. Differences arose between them with time and both separated ways.

Lalit allegedly trespassed into the woman’s house and made sexual advances but the woman resisted his attempts and escaped.

She later approached the Jubilee Hills police and complained against Lalit.

Police booked a case and arrested Sehgal who was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

Cops have sent the woman for a medical examination and psychological support.