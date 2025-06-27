Gujarat AAP MLA resigns, allege caste bias; gets suspended hrs later

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Botad in Gujarat’s Saurashtra region, Umesh Makwana, resigned from all party positions on Thursday, June 26, citing caste-based discrimination.

A member of the Koli community, classified under the Other Backwards Class (OBC) category, Makwana made the announcement during a press conference in Gandhinagar, accusing the party of favouring the “swarna samaj” (upper castes) in key appointments.

OBC leaders used only as ‘vote banks,’ says Makwana

He alleged that AAP had failed to support backwards communities and used OBC leaders merely as “vote banks” during elections. “When elections come, backward or OBC communities are used only as vote banks. The leaders of the Koli community are used only until the elections are on,” Makwana said. “BJP and Congress also use leaders of backwards communities during elections. All of them are sent to the margins as soon as the elections are over.”

Makwana, who served as AAP’s Whip in the Gujarat Assembly and its national joint secretary, said he would decide on resigning as MLA after consulting his constituents. He dismissed speculation that his resignation was prompted by reports that Gopal Italia might replace him as Whip.

To back his claims of caste-based bias, Makwana cited AAP’s contrasting treatment of candidates in the recent by-elections in Kadi and Visavadar. “In Kadi, our candidate Jagdish Chavda, a Dalit, had to contest the election after taking a loan of Rs 10 lakh. The party barely supported him. On the other hand, in Visavadar, where the candidate Gopal Italia belongs to the Patidar community, the entire state team was involved and resources worth crores were deployed,” he said.

“Our candidate in Kadi lost, and AAP left him to fight alone because he was a poor Dalit. But in Visavadar, since the candidate was from an upper caste, the party put its full weight behind him and ensured his victory. This kind of discrimination is unacceptable,” Makwana added.

Criticising the party for symbolic gestures, he said, “You keep a photo of Babasaheb Ambedkar in your offices, but if his ideals are not in your heart, then you cannot do politics in his name.”

AAP MLA suspended for ‘anti-party’ activities

Hours later, AAP Gujarat president Isudan Gadhvi announced that Makwana had been suspended from the party for five years, citing “anti-party” and “anti-Gujarat” activities. He further alleged that the BJP was trying to weaken AAP by influencing Makwana. “BJP is doing dirty politics and is trying to damage AAP through Makwana by winning him over,” Gadhvi claimed. He also challenged Makwana to resign and re-contest. “I challenge Umesh Makwana to resign as MLA and win the election again.”

Responding to the allegations, AAP spokesperson Yogesh Jadvani said, “If Umeshbhai considers himself from the backward communities, then let me remind you, within 15 days of joining AAP, he was made the chief of the party’s OBC/SC/ST cell. He was also appointed as the state spokesperson.”

He emphasised that the party had consistently backed Makwana. “In the 2022 Assembly elections, he was given a party ticket and became an MLA. He was later appointed as the party’s national joint secretary and the Whip in the Gujarat Assembly. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he was again given a ticket from the Bhavnagar constituency. AAP has given Umeshbhai his current identity.”

Makwana didn’t stand by his community during crises: AAP Gujarat president

Jadvani further alleged that Makwana had not been active in supporting his own community. “There were several incidents in the state where the Koli community required Umeshbhai’s presence, but he wasn’t there. Instead, other AAP leaders, both from upper castes and backward communities, stepped in. Basically, he is speaking the language of the BJP.”

Addressing Makwana’s charge that AAP neglected its Dalit candidate in Kadi while backing Patidar candidate Gopal Italia in Visavadar, Jadvani said, “He is making false and baseless allegations. Did the Kadi candidate of the party complain? In fact, Umeshbhai was given the responsibility of the Kadi by-election, and he was not present there most of the time.”

Reacting to Gadhvi’s charge that the BJP was engaging in dirty politics, Gujarat BJP media convener Yagnesh Dave rejected the claim. “Isudanbhai has become habitual of levelling allegations against the BJP. They (AAP) should put their house in order and inquire what is wrong there… that people are leaving one after another,” he said.

“The BJP has 162 seats in the Assembly and does not need to poach any party’s MLA. He (Gadhvi) should make himself accountable,” Dave added.