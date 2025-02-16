AAP leaders condole loss of lives in stampede, slam government

New Delhi: AAP leaders on Sunday said the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station was a glaring example of “gross mismanagement” and lack of crowd control measures.

Condoling the loss of lives, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said the death of the devotees headed to Mahakumbh was extremely sad and painful.

Hitting back at the BJP, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia wrote on X “Aapda Sarkar…”

The word ‘AAPda’ (disaster) was used by BJP leaders ahead of the Delhi Assmebly polls to describe the Aam Aadmi Party’s alleged corruption and failures.

‘आपदा” सरकार ….. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 16, 2025

The BJP ousted AAP from power in Delhi after 10 years winning 48 of 70 seats.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said the stampede shook all, and called it a a glaring example of “gross mismanagement” and lack of crowd control measures.

“On February 11, I had raised this issue in Parliament, warning about the urgent need for better management protocols at railway stations, but the government ignored it,” he said on X.

He demanded that those responsible for the stampede must be held accountable, and emphasised immediate reforms to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and other senior leaders have cancelled all their political programmes for the day in view of the incident, a party statement said.

Several BJP leaders, including national vice president and Delhi unit incharge Baijayant Panda, MLA Kailash Gahlot, former Union minister Harsh Vardhan also condoled the loss of lives and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

The stampede on Saturday night left 18 people dead.It was preceded by a swell in crowd of passengers waiting to board trains for Prayagraj — where the Maha Kumbh is underway — on platform number 14 and 15 of the station.