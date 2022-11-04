Gujarat: Ex-MLA Indranil Rajguru quits AAP, returns to Cong ahead of polls

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 5th November 2022 12:07 am IST
Gujarat: Ex-MLA Indranil Rajguru quits AAP, returns to Cong ahead of polls

New Delhi: Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls, former MLA Indranil Rajguru quit the Aam Aadmi Party and joined the Congress on Friday and alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit was working as a “B-team” of the BJP in the state.

Rajguru, who had joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after quitting the Congress in April this year, returned to the grand old party, citing that it was the best option for defeating the BJP in Gujarat.

He was reportedly upset over not being made the AAP’s chief ministerial face.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button